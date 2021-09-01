Masaka murders: 10 suspects remanded to Ssaza Prison

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Masaka Chief Magistrate, Mr Charles Yeteise, on Wednesday remanded 10 men suspected to be part of the machete-wielding gang that has for one month terrorised residents in the greater Masaka area, killing 28 people.

The suspects charged with murder and attempted murder, have been sent to Ssaza Prison until September 15 when they are expected to return for further mentioning of their case.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbika told the court that the suspects were involved in killing people in Masaka and Lwengo districts.

The accused persons are; Christopher Sserwadda aged 23 a resident of Mpugwe in Nyendo-Mukungwe in Masaka City, Mike Sserwadda and Jude Muwonge both residents of Ssetaala, Batesta Mutabaazi, Joseph Kayabula, Ashraf Kayinza, Issa Ssebunnya, Moses Kaganda, Kaboyo Henry all residents of Byanjiri Village in Lwengo District and Paul Ssekajugo alias Mawanda, 43, a resident of Nakateete, Kisekka Sub County also in Lwengo.

Prosecution alleges that Sserwadda Christopher murdered Peter Mayanja alias Yeeye on August 25 at Kasaali Village in Kimaanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka city.

Court also heard that Mike Sserwadda and Jude Muwonge killed three people on Ssetaala and Senya villages. The duo allegedly killed Francis Kizza alias Nswa, Suleiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba. The duo is also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyato, a resident of Ssetaala village in Masaka City.

Prosecution further alleges that Batesta Mutabaazi, Joseph Kayabula, Ashraf Kayinza, Issa Ssebunnya Moses, Moses Kaganda and Henry Kabayo murdered Ibrahim Ssebwana, Paul Galiwango and Ronald Katende on August 16, 2021 at Byanjiri Village in Lwengo District.

Paul Ssekajugo aged 43, a resident of Nakateete village, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District is accused of killing Godfrey Kaweesi and Francis Nkaka alias Mapengo.

His worship Yeteise while presiding over the session on Wednesday afternoon said that his court has no jurisdiction to hear the case and therefore cannot grant the accused persons bail.

"This being a capital offense, it requires you to stay on remand for 180 days as prosecution continues to investigate the matter," the magistrate said.

He, however, told the accused persons to report every after 14 days and when the 180-day period elapses, they shall be in position to be granted bail.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them. Some of them told court that since their arrest, they were held in Kasijjagirwa barracks where they claimed torture. They asked to be availed proper medical care, a request the court has granted.

While briefing Parliament on the state of Masaka on Tuesday, Internal Affairs State Minister, Gen David Muhoozi, said about 69 suspects had been arrested.

By Monday to date, no murder has been reported in the area unlike the past weeks where one or more deaths were reported every morning as the motive of the assailants still remain unknown.



