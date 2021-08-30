Masaka murders: Death toll at 28 ahead of AIGP Kasingye, presidency minister visit

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

The machete wielding thugs who are wreaking havoc in Masaka sub region last night killed another person pushing the total death toll to 28 as 13 people are killed in just one week.

The deceased has been identified as Vincent Lusiini, 85, a resident of Mpumudde Village, Lyakibirizi Parish, Kyazanga Sub County in Lwengo District.

Despite the heavy deployment of joint security forces in the region, the assailants still continue with their misdeeds, with reports of one or two people hacked and found dead every morning, since July 22.

Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, the Lwengo District chairperson, says security forces should not only concentrate on urban areas as records prove that 90 percent of the assailants’ target is in the rural areas.

“We appeal to police and other security organs to consider deployments in rural based areas even if it means deploying undercover security personnel because these killers target the villages more than urban centres,” he said.

Mr Kitatta added that the security forces should more than anything, protect the older persons, who are currently living alone as these are at a higher risk.

“At least half of the people that have been killed so far have been living alone in their houses. Let security act quickly and offer protection to all old people living alone, lest we lose more lives,” he added.

This comes ahead of Mr Asan Kasingye, the Police Political Commissar and Ms Presidency minister Milly Babirye Babalanda visit in the region to ascertain the cause and forge a way forward.

Mr Kasingye is expected to camp in the region today to support police operation while Minister Babalanda’s visit is slated for Thursday.

“The regional police already have an operational plan but I’m coming to support it with among other deployments of more manpower by establishing a platoon at every Sub County. The officers will be coming from our Field force Unit (FFU) and supporting the visibility of police through more vehicles, motorcycles and logistics,” he told Daily Monitor over the phone at the weekend.

On Saturday night, the assailants killed four people in Lwengo , Masaka, Rakai and Kyotera districts.

The deceased were and the deceased were identified as Henry Kiremba 81, Maria Nakato 80, Silivan Ssekalaala 32, and Sulaight Ssekanjako respectively .

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator and also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) visited families of the victims on Sunday and later held a meeting with leaders of the affected villages in Masaka City where he cautioned security operatives on protecting the residents.

“We are giving government an ultimatum of another one week to contain these killings lest we form our own defence committees of youth to protect our people,” he said.

Mr Mpuuga explained that if the security fails to contain the killings in one week it will be a clear indication that they have failed and therefore communities should swiftly protect themselves.





