Masaka murders: OC grilled for revealing classified information

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Detectives in Masaka sub-region Wednesday grilled Mr Maurice Abongo, the Officer in Charge of Misanvu Police Post in Bukomansimbi District for allegedly sharing with lawmakers ‘classified’ information related to the killings which have claimed almost 30 lives.

Mr Abongo was summoned on Wednesday morning by senior police officers to record a statement at Masaka Central Police Station.

This followed the Tuesday meeting in Bukomansimbi District where lawmakers on the defence and internal affairs committee asked Abongo to give a report on the security situation in the area.

He allegedly revealed how he collected threatening leaflets and presented them to his bosses.

Mr Abongo further complained to the MPs about the poor working conditions which include worn-out uniforms, lack of raincoats, and having old motorcycles which take time to be serviced hence affecting their operations.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson confirmed the summoning of Mr Abongo, insisting that it was just “an administrative issue”.

Advertisement

“Such information is not for the media, we are handling it internally,” he said.

Ever since the lawmakers went to Masaka (Monday), Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, the Security Minister has repeatedly warned survivors, local leaders, and security people against sharing ‘vital’ information with MPs, insisting that it would jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

Bukomansimbi is one of the districts where assailants first dropped leaflets warning residents about the attacks.

In one of the leaflets dropped in Kibinge, Bukomansimbi District on August 7, 2021, the assailants asked Mr Abongo to provide them with two guns to help them in their activities.

Moments after Mr Abongo was summoned to record a statement, Gen Muhwezi tweeted: “As we continue to conduct thorough investigations into the Masaka murders, I have cautioned the detectives involved, against excessive sharing of information with legislators as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigations”.

[email protected]