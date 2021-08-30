Masaka murders: Security orders LC bosses to register residents

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Security authorities in greater Masaka Sub-region have instructed village leaders to submit lists of residents in two weeks as one of the ways to fight insecurity.

This follows attacks by machete -wielding thugs on residents in their homes at night. By yesterday, a total of 27 people had died and several others injured.

Security agencies partly blame the deteriorating security situation to local leaders who don’t have details of residents.

“As one of efforts to curb the rampant killings ,the Resident District Commissioners in Masaka Sub-region have ordered all village chairpersons to provide lists of their residents in two weeks,” Mr Fred Bamwine, the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, told journalists at the weekend.

Mr Bamwine said they expect village chairpersons to work closely with heads of families and landlords to secure the required information so that security can easily identify residents from strangers.

Police on Friday said some 38 people had been arrested with investigations underway into how 23 people had been hacked to death in one month.

Of the 23 deaths, 16 were residents of Lwengo District and seven from Masaka City.

However, some residents, who preferred anonymity, claim some of those arrested were found in bars while others were returning home .

Advertisement

Mr Bamwine said investigations reveal that the night attacks are executed by an organised criminal gang .

“ The attackers first think before they attack, where they attack, they don’t easily go back .So, we are also widening our net by deploying heavily in the entire region,” he said.

The incidents are similar to the attacks between 2017 and 2018 where at least 30 people were murdered and more than 50 injured in the sub-region.

The then Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, camped in the area for several days to command a joint operation by police and other security agencies. The operations dismantled a group led by Muhammed Kiddawalime after a mob killed him in Bukulula Trading Centre in Kalungu District.

Like in previous attacks, the killers don’t reveal their intent, but upon breaking into homes, they hack their target and later vanish without taking any possession.

Majority of the victims in the latest attacks are elderly men, some above 60 years.

Some of the victims include Joyce Nantale, 64, and her granddaughter Barbara, aged six years, who were murdered on Friday night at Bwaasa Village, Kasaana Parish, Kkingo Sub-county in Lwengo.

During the same night, security foiled an assassination attempt on 68-year-old Joweria Nakirijja, a resident of

Kkingo Village, Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City. Mr Ronald Kateregga, the village chairperson, said his door and window glasses of his house were also smashed few minutes after 8pm.

In the neighbouring village of Nabyewanga, assailants also reportedly torched a house belonging to Fred Bwanika destroying all household items, including a motorcycle.

Ten family members survived; only a six-year-old sustained minor injuries.

The weekend attacks caused more panic and despair.

According to Mr Paul Nkore , the southern regional police commander, some people are taking advantage of the resurgence to threaten people.

He said they have since arrested some youth in Bukomansimbi circulating such leaflets .

“We are warning the public not to take advantage of the current situation to drop leaflets or manipulate anything to compromise security because police will not hesitate arresting them,” he said.

Although security organs claim to have heavy deployment in the area, residents continue to say there is no presence of security in their respective villages .

During a security meeting in Masaka City at the weekend, village leaders led by Rtd Capt Gerald Kayemba, the chairperson Luteete Village, Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City, described police deployment as defective.

“I fault the police because they are doing fire fighting, police should be proactive by carrying out undercover deployments in hotspots and avoid noisy patrols that scare away the assailants hence failing to arrest any suspect,” he said.

Capt Kayemba said the killers were using loopholes in police deployment to continue doing their heinous acts.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that police officers are also still thin on the ground. For example, Nkoni Police Station in Lwengo, which oversees 30 villages, has only seven police officers.

Mr Asan Kasingye, the police political commissar, said he would camp in the sub-region starting today to boost their operations .

“The regional police already have an operational plan, but I am coming to support them with, among others, deployment of more manpower by establishing a platoon at every sub-county. The officers will be coming from our Field Force Unit, we also have more vehicles, motorcycles and logistics,” he said.

Hospital bills choke survivors

Meanwhile, survivors of the attacks are struggling to pay hospital bills .

Mr Tony Lukyamuzi, 80, who survived death last week at Kyamuyimbwa Village in Masaka City, cannot afford Shs300,000 for a brain scan.

“We don’t have money yet the medics have told us that we have to take him for brain scanning, which they claim is not available here at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, so we need Shs300,000 to go to a private facility, which money is not readily available, ” Ms Rose Nakyanzi, the victim’s caretaker, said at the weekend.

President Museveni directed that each household that has lost loved ones be given Shs10m, and government will also foot medical bills for all those who have sustained injuries .

“It is true President Museveni has directed us to identify families that have lost their loved ones and identify victims and provide details for compensation ,” Mr Bamwine said.

Museveni blames Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels

While eulogising the late Lt Gen Paul Lokech, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police on Friday, Mr Museveni blamed the prevailing insecurity in some parts of the country on the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group militants, who are reportedly hiding in eastern part of DR Congo.

The President said they had launched a terror campaign on innocent Ugandans and promised that they “will be held accountable.” In the past few years ,the thugs have also spread to Wakiso, Mukono, Kampala, and Mpigi districts, leaving their victims in cold blood. Last Thursday, a similar gang armed with machetes, iron bars raided St Joseph Catholic Parish in Busunju Town, Mityana District, beating up priests and nuns before stealing Shs23m, and an assortment of household items, including mobile phones and laptops.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Wilson Kutamba, Noeline Nabukenya, & Ambrose Musasizi