Masaka murders: Survivors cry out over ‘hefty’ medical bills

As Machete-wielding thugs continue to terrorise residents in Masaka sub region, some people have fortunately been able to survive the brutal grim of death.

However, that is not it as they now have the burden of meeting the hefty medical bills that are quite heavy on them.

Mr Tonny Lukyamuzi, 80, a resident of Kyamuyimbwa Village in Kimaanya–Kabonera Division and David Ntale, 33, from Kasubi-Kigamba village in Masaka City who are nursing severe injuries they obtained from the recent attacks are now appealing for support from the government and well-wishers. They duo were admitted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition following the attacks where they were asked to have a skull Computed Tomography (CT) scan to help health experts to ascertain the extent of damage in the skull.

Lukyamuzi's caregiver Ms Rose Nakyanzi says that the doctors examined the patient and advised them to take a brain and skull scan, a service the facility does not offer.

According to Mr Brian Balikudembe, the administrator of Byansi Clinic where Lukyamuzi was referred, the brain scan costs Shs 300,000.

However, Ms Nakyanzi told this reporter that they are now stuck as they are unable to raise the required amount yet the scan results is what the medics will base to give Lukyamuzi the right treatment.

“We are even struggling to have money for mere basic needs how can we raise Shs300,000? We appeal to government and other well-wishers to come to our aid,” she said.

Nakyanzi further explains that most of the drugs prescribed for the patient have to be purchased from elsewhere, a cost she still cannot meet yet the patient’s condition is deteriorating.

Mr David Ntale, the other patient, says that he equally needs financial support although the doctors are yet to prescribe medication for him.

“I sustained serious injuries on my head and my vision was affected. I can hardly see things properly,” he said, adding that there is limited attention from health workers who continue promising to prescribe medication for him day after day.

Most of the survivors from Masaka City, Lwengo and Bukomansimbi districts were treated and discharged to due to limited space in the medical facilities.

Lwengo District chairman, Mr Ibrahim Kitaata, has also added his voice in appealing to the government to intervene and support the survivors of the infamous attacks.

“We appealing for support to the families which lost their loved ones and assistance to the survivors especially on accumulating medical bills,” he said.

However, when contacted, Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwine, said President Museveni has ordered for compensation of Shs10m to each family that lost a loved one and footing medical bills of the survivors.

"The President Musveni has directed us to identify families that lost their loved ones and the victims who are nursing wounds and provide their details so that they can be compensated. Each family that lost a person will be given Shs10m per and we shall also help the victims in hospitals," Mr Bamiwne confirmed said.








