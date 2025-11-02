Masaka NUP members accuse security forces of harassment, defacing posters

Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Masaka City have accused security operatives of deliberately framing them with false charges, allegedly aimed at weakening their support base and crippling their activities.

The group made the remarks during a press conference held at the NUP offices in Kalagala-Ssaza, Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City on Sunday.

According to Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira, the Nyendo-Mukungwe division aspiring MP, several of their colleagues have been arrested and charged with baseless offences, a move they believe is intended to block them from holding meetings and mobilization events.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja revealed that she has been threatened by the City Resident Commissioner (RCC) Ahamad Washaki, who warned her of arrest.

"I have been threatened several times by the RCC, but I will not be intimidated," Namayanja said. "We know these tactics are meant to silence us, but we shall continue our work."

Some party members who have been arrested and detained include Masaka NUP mobilizer Muhammad Katugga Musota and Wilberforce Ssemanda, who were charged with computer misuse and threatening violence, respectively.

Rose Nalubowa, who is seeking the position of Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament, accused authorities of persistently tearing down NUP posters.

"Every time we put up our posters, they are pulled down, yet when we report, nothing is done," Nalubowa said. "We are being treated unfairly simply because of our political affiliation."

Despite the alleged intimidation, Lubowa Ssebina vowed to remain resilient.

"Neither death nor threats will stop us; we are ready to face whatever comes our way because this struggle is for all Ugandans," Ssebina said.

Namayanja added that they have already secured permission from the police to use Masaka Liberation Square for their rally, scheduled for October 29.

The party has planned rallies starting on October 10, and it remains uncertain whether NUP members in Masaka will be allowed to proceed without interference.

Regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said that there is still no final agreement on the venue.

"The organizers were asked to change the venue, but they refused. Security is still reviewing the matter to ensure safety and order," Kasirye said.

The NUP members are determined to continue their activities, despite the threats and intimidation. "We will not be swayed by these tactics," Ssebina said. "We will continue to mobilize and engage with the people, and we call upon our supporters to remain vigilant and steadfast."



