Masaka Nursing School sends home students with below 75 percent tuition balance

The management of Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing has resolved to send back home all students who have not yet cleared 75 percent of the tuition fees .

In a long day meeting chaired by Masaka City principal education officer, Mr Steven Kakeete on September 26 and attended by the school principal, Ms Nausindo Kekurina, the school guild council leaders, and security authorities, it was resolved that the school issues payment commitment letters to the individual students who had not paid 75 percent of tuition fees.

Those who did not have genuine reasons for delaying to pay their fees were issued with demand notices and sent back home.

The meeting convened hours after students staged a strike protesting poor welfare, high tuition fees, and delayed placements in community training.

Trouble started after the administration issued meal cards last Friday, and whoever did not get a meal card was barred from receiving meals at the kitchen. This angered students and they started mobilising each other through the weekend. By Monday night, they had laid a plan to express their dissatisfaction with the administration decision. This resulted into the Tuesday strike.

The meeting also agreed that the school should conduct routine maintenance of items such as beds and plumbing system.

The Health Minister in the guild council was tasked to coordinate with the tutor on call, to access a medical kit to handle common medical cases, and in case of extra fees, the school should help students to pay the medical bills.

“The issue of payments should be handled on a personal basis and those with issues should raise the concern to the administration, the community placements, which has been one of the contentious issues have been extended to October 1 to enable students who have not paid 75 percent of tuition clear so that they can go for community placements,” Mr Kakeeto said on September 27.

Ms Kekurina said that the administration is running the school on a deficit budget since many students have not paid tuition fees, yet money is needed to address most of their grievances.

“We can’t continue running the school in the current economic situation. Imagine in a school of over 390 students only 39 percent have paid up to 75 percent of the tuition. The suppliers of basic items like maize flour have since suspended supply and want to be paid, and we don’t have the money, ” she said.

Students pay between Shs1.5m and Shs2m per semester as tuition fees depending on the course one is pursuing .The school trains diploma in comprehensive nursing both direct and extension, diploma in midwifery and general nursing.

Mr Edgar Tusiime ,the guild president, said they have for long endured poor welfare, insecurity in the school, high tuition fees, and delayed training placements among other issues that affect the students.

“Though the students were supposed to go for community placements about two weeks ago, the school administration never communicated anything to us and instead decided to starve those that had not paid 75 percent of tuition fees which angered students.” He added.

This is the second time students are staging a strike this year over similar concerns.