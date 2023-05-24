Masaka Opposition leaders shun Museveni meeting

READ: How Museveni is trying to win back Buganda’s love

Kalungu East Legislator Francis Katabaazi said it was pointless for Opposition politicians to attend a meeting organised under the auspices of the ruling NRM.

“...Have you heard anything new they are talking about? It is the usual political rhetoric which our people got tired of,” he said.

President Museveni is currently traversing Greater Masaka as part of his campaign to popularise government wealth creation agenda where poverty alleviation programmers like Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM) which are seen as a solution to change fortunes of thousands of wananchi currently stuck in abject poverty .

Mr Hamson Obua, the NRM Chief Whip, said he was happy that some Opposition politicians attended the President’s meeting.

“Life is about making choices and those who have not attended, it is their decision, good enough I have seen a good number of MPs here,” he said.

On the damaged River Katonga Bridge, Mr Museveni said: “We're still investigating the real cause so that we address it from its root cause. I have learnt that the problem sparked from Bugomola area in Kalungu District. But with a forecasting government and leadership, we had already worked on Mpigi-Gomba-Sembabule -Villa Maria Road and there is also a vessel linking Entebbe to Masaka. These two alternative routes have maintained continuous movement of people and goods.”

Mr Batemyetto stunned the gathering when asked the President to give him a vehicle, saying he used a boda boda to attend the function.

“And when I get that vehicle Your Excellency, I should be allowed to take it permanently after serving my term,” he said.

Lwengo District Woman MP, Ms Cissy Namujju informed the President that they have a lot of issues affecting their electorate, which she said led to the 2021 NRM electoral defeat in the area. She highlighted the poor roads in the sub-region and appealed to the President not to dare leave Masaka without meeting them “to strategise, if not so NRM will suffer a similar blow in 2026.”

But Mr Museveni said his government has prioritised infrastructure development and all roads which are currently in a sorry state will soon be fixed.

Before addressing local leaders, the President first visited model farmers in Kikunyu Village in Kyotera District, Kyesiiga and Kamuzinda in Masaka District. He pledged a truck worth Shs200m and a coffee roasting and crushing machine (Shs50m) and another Shs50m for meet the operational costs.

To connect to Kabira, Kyesiiga and Kyanamukkaka, the President used a chopper and avoided using the potholed Masaka –Kyotera-Mutukula road which annoyed a section of local leaders.

“He [President] could have moved around by road to know what we go through,” said John Bosco Sansa, a councilor representing Kabira County in Kyotera District.

Analysts say these unfilled pledges, poor service delivery coupled with rampant evictions partly contributed to NRM’s dismal performance in Buganda during the 2021 general election. National Unity Platform (NUP), which is still new in Ugandan politics, upstaged the ruling party and Democratic Party (DP) in the January 2021 general elections, after winning majority of parliamentary seats and lower councils in Buganda.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who was NUP presidential flag bearer defeated Museveni in his so -called Mecca of Luweero and the entire Buganda, where the latter used to gather much votes in previous five elections .

Mr Museveni scored 838,858 votes (35 percent) in Buganda against Mr Kyagulanyi’s 1,453,535 votes (62 percent). Unlike Busoga Sub-region where wins of parliamentary seats masked a loss of the national vote, Mr Museveni’s NRM suffered defeat in both races in Buganda. Out of 78 directly elected MPs, the NRM managed to win only 23 positions. As for the district Woman MP, out of the 27 districts that make up Buganda, the NRM only secured nine districts.

In an effort to mend fences with electorates in Buganda, the NRM is currently sending teams, crisscrossing districts to endear the party to the voters.