Masaka PLU coordinator in trouble over misuse of gun

Issa Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional coordinator of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), is in trouble over the alleged misuse of a firearm.

Nsubuga is accused of misusing a gun last weekend when he was reportedly hired by a businessman involved in a land dispute with his siblings in Bukomansimbi District.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Nsubuga was hired by Twaha Kakembo, a businessman from Butenga C, Butenga Sub County, Bukomansimbi District, to help resolve a land dispute with his siblings. The disputed land is also located in the same area.

Upon reaching the land, Kakembo's siblings allegedly confronted Nsubuga physically, prompting him to draw a pistol and fire several shots into the air in an attempt to scare them off. Police believe that by firing the bullets, Nsubuga intended to evict Kakembo’s siblings from the land.

Mariam Nagujja, a family member, claimed that Nsubuga arrived at the scene armed with a machete and a pistol. He ordered them to vacate the land before firing the bullets. Nagujja expressed concerns, saying, “We wonder why Nsubuga is acting with such impunity, firing bullets freely and driving a vehicle without a registered number plate."

Amina Nanteze, another family member, explained that about 14 family members share the disputed land, but Kakembo is allegedly trying to use illegal methods to seize it. She stated that the land is part of the family estate left behind by their late father, Twaha Ssesanga. “We hope the police will take action against those who attacked us. If nothing is done, we will seek legal redress,” she added.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, confirmed that a case of threatening violence has been opened against Nsubuga at Butenga Police Station. “We are also investigating how he obtained the firearm that he misused,” he said.

In a related development, the state minister for youths and children’s affairs, Balaamu Barugahara, and the vice-chairperson of PLU for Western Uganda, disowned Nsubuga, stating that he is not a leader within the organization. “Nsubuga is merely a supporter of PLU, not the regional coordinator in Greater Masaka Region, as he claims. Hajj Haruna Kasolo (state minister for Microfinance) and Sarah Kiyimba (Rakai Resident District Commissioner), who heads the women’s league, are the top leaders in the region,” Barugahara said.

PLU is a political organization founded by First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. However, after he was appointed Chief of Defence Forces in March 2024, he stepped down as the group’s chairperson, and Michael Nuwagira, President Museveni’s younger brother, took over.

“I have instructed the Masaka regional CID officer to expedite the investigation into how Nsubuga obtained the pistol. The PLU leadership does not condone the abuse of the law. General Muhoozi, whom we serve, would not support such actions. Let the police handle this case, and if there is incriminating evidence against him, he should be taken to court,” Barugahara added.

Efforts to reach Nsubuga for a comment were unsuccessful, as his known phone number was out of service by press time.



