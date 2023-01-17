Masaka police investigate murder of 22-year-old vigilante

Police in Masaka are investigating the circumstances under which a 22-year-old man was killed.

Police identified the deceased as Bashir Matovu, a resident of Bisanje West, Kimaanya-Kabonera division in Masaka City.

According to residents, the deceased was one of their vigilantes in the area who have been maintaining peace and security.

Mr Vincent Kiwanuka, a resident of the same village revealed that the deceased had recently arrested two goat thieves but police released them and they started threatening to kill him upon their return to the village.

“After the suspects were released by police, Matovu started receiving death threats from them,” he said.

Residents said that the deceased might have been strangled because the body did not have any wounds inflicted on him despite finding a panga at the crime scene.

Mr Joseph Kizito, the LCI chairperson of Bisanje village said that the deceased was acting as a vigilante and asked the government to come up and empower them with more security officers.

“Bisanje ward was most affected by machete-killings in 2021 and is full of animal thieves. So we need security authorities to empower us,” he said.

Mr Bruhan Muyunga, the father of the deceased said: “My son always kept the peace, he had no grudge against anyone and I ask the government to give me justice.”

The Acting Southern Police Spokesperson, SP Twaha Kasirye said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.