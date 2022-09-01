Masaka police spokesperson under probe over misconduct in public

Police in Masaka are investigating one of their senior officers over alleged misconduct in public.

Muhammad Nsubuga, who is the southern regional police spokesperson and also head of the human resource in the region allegedly behaved in a manner that sullied his personal and police image when he interrupted Mass at Kimaanya Catholic Parish Church in Masaka City.

According to Rev Fr John Marry Matovu who was conducting the Mass at the time of the incident, Mr Nsubuga went straight in front of the altar and started shouting while lying on a mat which distracted worshippers.

“It took the intervention of a security guard at the church to calm the situation after escorting Mr Nsubuga out of the prayer house. He was then handed over to police that whisked him away,” Mr Matovu explained.

Despite Mr Nsubuga being known for taking excess alcohol, there are reports that the senior police officer could have developed a mental problem that prompted him to act in such an unbecoming manner.

Ms Sarah Kibwika, the commandant of the Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) said the Force has already taken up the matter.

“The PSU Masaka office will come up with a report of its findings in the shortest period of time possible. This will consequently inform our next course of action,” she said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Police sources disclosed that arrangements are being made to subject Ms Nsubuga to a mental check-up before police authorities consider taking disciplinary action against him.

Efforts to talk to Mr Nsubuga were futile as all calls to his known telephone went unanswered.

The incident comes at a time when Mr Nsubuga had just been promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police.