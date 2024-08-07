Masaka poultry deaths not linked to common bird diseases- Ministry

Poultry farmers and residents in Masaka City can breathe a sigh of relief after tests ruled out major bird diseases as the cause of recent poultry deaths.

Samples from affected birds were analyzed for Newcastle disease, avian influenza, and infectious bursal disease, all of which tested negative, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries.

On August 1, the public and ministry were alarmed by a viral audio circulating on social media that reported the discovery of hundreds of dead birds in Masaka City, allegedly killed by a strange disease. This prompted the Ministry’s Animal Health Department and the College of

Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University to dispatch a team to collect samples from various poultry farms in the area for testing at the Uganda Virus Institute in Entebbe.

“Preliminary tests from samples picked from Masaka that had earlier been sent through the hub system have turned negative for New Castle Disease, Avian Influenza and Infectious Bursal disease, the postmortem conducted on the dead birds had glaring evidence of the injection of oxytetracycline (suspected high dose) which could have been used to treat pneumonia caused by congestion of the birds in their houses.” the statement dated August 6, 2024 issued by the acting Director, Animal Resources/Commissioner Animal Health , Dr Anne-Rose Ademun, reads in part.

The Ministry advised poultry farmers to consult qualified veterinary doctors when addressing their birds' health and to exercise caution when using antibiotics.

These results come at a time when Masaka District authorities had restricted the slaughter of chickens in the city to contain the spread of the suspected disease, fearing it could wipe out all domestic birds in the area. The authorities allowed slaughtering for commercial purposes only in two designated areas: Masaka Central Market and Nyendo Market, to enable veterinary doctors to closely monitor the process.

Masaka City Health Inspector Mr Musa Maberi stated that the city task force will convene to review the decision while continuing to monitor the situation.

“The task force will meet to discuss the next steps now that the results are in, but we urge farmers to remain vigilant and report any unusual incidents,” he added.

“We were very worried that the disease would wipe out all our birds, but this good news has energized us and motivated us to continue our business,” he said.

In January 2017, Bukakkata Sub-county, located on the shores of Lake Victoria in Masaka District, experienced an outbreak of avian influenza that resulted in the deaths of thousands of birds. The virus was predominantly reported in migratory birds and did not spread to domestic birds or humans.