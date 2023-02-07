Masaka pupils to repeat class for missing lessons

The Masaka District education department is considering denying automatic promotion to pupils under Universal Primary Education (UPE) who don’t regularly attend lessons.

By doing this, authorities say, it will enable them to weed out lazy learners who eventually contribute to poor grades in national exams.

The proposal comes barely a fortnight after the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) released the 2022 PLE results, which revealed that candidates in the district performed poorly compared to the previous year.

According to Mr Gerald Nsambu, the Masaka District education officer, there was a decline in the performance of learners in the area, attributing this to the annexation of the best performing schools to Masaka City.

“Some of the big schools we had are currently in Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimaanya-Kabonera municipalities, it is like this because some parts of the district were annexed to Masaka City in 2020,” he said during an interview on Sunday.

Effective this term, Mr Nsambu said promotion of learners will be based on the academic performance of the learners and continuous assessment of activities in class.

The automatic promotion policy has always been questioned by most district officials, teachers and schools, saying it undermines the general performance of the government’s free education programme.

The automatic promotion, introduced in 2011, has in the last decade, been one of the government’s most controversial education policies.

Critics of the policy say it denies learners who are slow to have a chance to grasp facts better, but the government is adamant, insisting that repeating classes is a waste of time and resources.

But available research shows that several learners become ‘cleverer’ after repeating one or two classes, raising questions about the pros and cons of the government’s automatic promotion policy.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Mr Issa Matovu, an education analyst, reasoned that the policy defeats the government’s move of enhancing quality because poor performers don’t put in extra effort knowing that they will proceed to the next level irrespective of their performance.

Government defence

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo said automatic promotion is not the problem but teachers who are rarely at their work stations.

“There is reported absenteeism among head teachers in schools in Masaka District and this could be the root cause of poor performance. If the head teacher is not at school, then what do you expect a learner to do. They should ensure regular attendance of teachers first,” Mr Muyingo said

According to the 2020 PLE results , of a total of 4,607 candidates who sat for their examinations in Masaka District, only 526 candidates scored first grade. A total of 1,043 candidates were in second grade, while 1,836 and 1,021 candidates were in third grade and fourth grade, respectively .