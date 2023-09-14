Masaka RCC halts construction works on green belt over dispute

The Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in charge of Kimaanya/ Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City has halted construction works on a public green belt in the city over a land ownership dispute.



The disputed green belt land, located between Court Lane and Zebra Hotel on Broadway Road in Masaka City had been allocated to a businessman, Mr Walter Kawuma, who had started grading it before fencing it off to embark on construction works.



Mr Ahmed Kateregga, the RCC, said his office was going to carryout investigations to establish the circumstances under which Kawuma acquired part of the green belt land.



“For starters, I have written to the city council authorities to provide us with a council minute on which the businessman was given a change of user for that piece of land from a green belt to another thing and also asked the security committee to do what is required as we investigate the matter,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.



Mr Kawuma, however, insists that the disputed piece of land belongs to him having acquired it in 2009.



“I have a title in my name and they are free to investigate,” he said.



Mr Kawuma, however, declined to present the title deed that he claims to have in possession.



The issues come at a time when Masaka City is stuck with the challenge of having no title deeds on several green belts and other properties.



Masaka City Mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, has recently been on the spot for her alleged involvement in the allocation of the Children’s Park land, something she has vehemently opposed insisting that the land was sold off in 2011 before she assumed office.