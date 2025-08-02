Masaka RCC urges youth to lead in environmental protection

Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ahamad Washaki has called on young people to take the lead in environmental protection by embracing sustainable development initiatives.

He said the environment is under increasing threat from human activities driven by profit, and that youth can play a key role in reversing the trend.

“Nature is increasingly being destroyed by daily human activities by people who are only interested in making money, even when they know that it affects the environment,” Mr Washaki said, adding: “There is a need to adapt innovations that utilise resources sustainably so that future generations can find the world still fit to live in.”

He made the remarks on Friday while launching the Modular Bamboo Orphanage Project, dubbed Nyumba Mpya, at Equator University of Science and Technology (EQUsaT). The orphanage is to be constructed using bamboo, a sustainable building material.

The project is spearheaded by We Give A Hand Foundation and aims to build eco-friendly housing for vulnerable children using non-destructive and locally available materials.

Washaki welcomed the initiative, saying it could help reduce environmental degradation caused by the hunt for conventional construction materials.

EQUsaT Vice Chancellor Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo said the university donated an acre of land for the orphanage in Baja, Kalungu District, as part of its commitment to community transformation.

“We are partnering with We Give A Hand Foundation and our colleagues from Poland to establish an orphanage built with bamboo,” he said. “We hope this will serve as a model for locals to embrace eco-friendly materials for home construction.”

Isaac Tulyasingura, country coordinator for Nyumba Mpya, said the centre will not only house orphans but also equip them with life skills to become self-reliant.

“We chose bamboo because of its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness. We also want to preserve the natural state of the land,” he said.

Tulyasingura added that the team will sensitise communities on environmental conservation and teach them how to use available materials for construction.

The project, expected to cost Shs1 billion, will be executed in two phases. Construction has already begun with fencing, and within two months, an administration block and residential unit for the first group of orphans will be completed. The second phase will include dormitories and a dining hall.

Ms Rolek Injji, a lead architect from Poland, said bamboo was selected for its durability and affordability.

“We are ready to collaborate and share skills with Ugandans to promote sustainable and low-cost construction,” she said.