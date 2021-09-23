Masaka RDC, RCC reshuffled twice in one week

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The recent spate of killings in Masaka sub region by machete-wielding assailants prompted the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda to make notable transfers among Resident District Commissioners in the region.

The reshuffles saw Mr Fred Bamiwne who had been Masaka City Resident Commissioner, transferred to Nakaseke District.

Mr Bamwine’s transfer was welcomed by locals and area leaders whose relationship with the presidential representative who had nicknamed himself “president of Masaka”, was already in shambles.

The reshuffles then saw Mr Jjuko Kasita moved from Lwengo to Masaka as the new resident city commissioner and Mr Herman Ssentongo, the former Masaka RDC who had been transferred to Mubende District replaced Kasita as the Lwengo RDC.

Ms Topista Ssekungo who was the RDC Bukomansimbi was moved to Masaka District and the Masaka RDC, Mr Eriasto Tukahabwa was transferred to Kaabong.

The minister made further changes barely a week after the presidential representatives had been reshuffled.

Mr Jjuko Kasita who had replaced Mr Bamwine was taken to Kyakwanzi District and was replaced by Mr Steven Asiimwe while Ms Ssenkungo who was earlier posted to Masaka District was also transferred to yet to be known area.

When Daily Monitor contacted Mr Jjuko and Ssekungo for a comment on their transfer they referred this reporter to the minister who is their supervisor.

In turn, Ms Babalanda said: “I cannot comment on that matter for security purposes.”

However, a source in her office told this reporter that they are still cleaning their system.

“Even the transferred RDCs are not allowed to talk to journalists about their new stations of work until the minister who is their supervisor makes the final list available to the public and the media,” he said.



