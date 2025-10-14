Masaka recreation stadium construction takes shape

The construction of Masaka Recreation Stadium, a flagship project aimed at boosting sports infrastructure in the region, is nearing completion, with works currently standing at 76 per cent.

The first phase of the project, which kicked off in August 2024, is expected to end next month, with the government having released Shs18.5 billion out of the total project budget of Shs150 billion.

According to Eng. John Lule, the supervising consultant for the project, despite the slow release of funds, the contractor is optimistic that the first phase will be complete by the end of November.

"We could have been at 85 percent if we had not experienced some delays. But all in all, we are progressing well and most works are nearing completion," he said.

The project includes the construction of the eastern and western pavilions, as well as the laying of an artificial turf.

Once completed, the upgraded stadium will have a sitting capacity of 15,000 people, with space for several indoor games, including basketball and volleyball courts.

Masaka City Council Clerk, Mr. Daniel Kaweesi, expressed satisfaction with the project's progress, praising the contractor for their hard work and dedication to completing the project on time. "We are impressed with the progress so far, and we are confident that the stadium will be a game-changer for sports in the region," he said.

Resident Hajji Musa Gava said the stadium will enable sportspeople to enjoy various games in a better facility, leading to the development of sports tourism in the region. "We are impressed with the work that has been done so far. There is no doubt that when the stadium is completed, it will lead to the development of sports tourism in this region," he said.