Masaka secondary teachers storm city offices over five-month salary arrears

A section of secondary teachers from Masaka City on Tuesday stormed the offices of the Resident City Commissioner and City Clerk seeking to know why they have not received their salaries since May.

The group led by Mr Gerald Bazongele, rose up to demand answers after learning that their colleagues in the neigbouring districts of Lwengo, Sembabule and Bukomansimbi were receiving their salaries normally without any delays.

“We have been patient for five months and now we cannot wait any longer. We want answers from authorities because our families are struggling,” he said.

He said that they have lodged their complaints to the Resident City commissioner, Masaka City mayor, and offices of the Inspectorate of Government and City Clerk.

Mr Joseph Sserugo, another affected teacher said they have tried to meet the city clerk in the last couple of months in vain claiming he is not always in the office.

“Some of us don’t know how the city clerk looks like, our efforts to meet him have been futile for the last two months because every time we come here, we are told he is not in office,” he said.

According to Mr Lauben Lubowa, another teacher, at least five teachers in every secondary school in Masaka City have not received salaries for some months.

Ms Aminah Ndagire, a female teacher among those complaining, said she cannot pay school fees for her children yet they are about to sit their final examinations.

“We don’t know whether it’s government or city authorities responsible for this mess, but they should also think about someone who has been working without pay for the last five months in this current economic crisis,” she said.

Masaka City Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ronald Katende told this reporter that he had received the teachers’ petition and had asked the city clerk to meet them.

“I have received their complaint and we are going to meet them with the city clerk for a clear clarification on why there is a delay in paying their salaries,” he said.