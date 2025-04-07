Masaka student electrocuted while attempting to tap power for TV

Residents of Sserinya-Bbala Village in Kyanamukkaka Sub-county, Masaka District, were left in shock on Sunday evening after a Senior Three student was electrocuted while attempting an illegal power connection.

The deceased, 14-year-old Joan Wanyana, was a student at St Mugagga Secondary School Kindu in Kyanamukkaka, Masaka District.

According to residents, the incident occurred as Wanyana tried to attach an uninsulated wire to nearby electric lines to power a television set at their home.

Her father, Mr John Kabali, said he was devastated by the news of his daughter's sudden death.

“It is shocking and no one can imagine the pain we are having as a family,” he said.

Kyanamukkaka Sub-county Chairperson, Mr Cyrus Mugagga, extended his condolences to the grieving family but also expressed concern over the rampant illegal power connections in the area.

"Our area is stuck with the challenge of illegal power connections and power theft. We have always warned locals against it, but many have failed to take heed," he said.

Local residents are now calling on the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to expedite connections for those who applied for power, saying the delays are pushing people toward dangerous, unauthorized hookups.

"A big number of people applied for electricity last year [2024], but up to now, they have never been connected to the national power grid despite paying. This has forced some to resort to illegal connections. Let people get connected legally to avoid such incidents," said Mr Anthony Mubiru, a resident.

Cases of electrocution remain common in Uganda, with authorities often blaming them on sagging power lines and illegal or unsafe power connections.