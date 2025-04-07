Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Masaka student electrocuted while attempting to tap power for TV

Police detectives  take pictures of the body of the student who was electrocuted in Masaka on April 6, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Local residents are calling on the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to expedite connections for those who applied for power, saying the delays are pushing people toward dangerous, illegal hookups.

Residents of Sserinya-Bbala Village in Kyanamukkaka Sub-county, Masaka District, were left in shock on Sunday evening after a Senior Three student was electrocuted while attempting an illegal power connection.

The deceased, 14-year-old Joan Wanyana, was a student at St Mugagga Secondary School Kindu in Kyanamukkaka, Masaka District.

According to residents, the incident occurred as Wanyana tried to attach an uninsulated wire to nearby electric lines to power a television set at their home.

Related

Her father, Mr John Kabali, said he was devastated by the news of his daughter's sudden death.

“It is shocking and no one can imagine the pain we are having as a family,” he said.

Kyanamukkaka Sub-county Chairperson, Mr Cyrus Mugagga, extended his condolences to the grieving family but also expressed concern over the rampant illegal power connections in the area.

"Our area is stuck with the challenge of illegal power connections and power theft. We have always warned locals against it, but many have failed to take heed," he said.

Local residents are now calling on the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to expedite connections for those who applied for power, saying the delays are pushing people toward dangerous, unauthorized hookups.

"A big number of people applied for electricity last year [2024], but up to now, they have never been connected to the national power grid despite paying. This has forced some to resort to illegal connections. Let people get connected legally to avoid such incidents," said Mr Anthony Mubiru, a resident.

Cases of electrocution remain common in Uganda, with authorities often blaming them on sagging power lines and illegal or unsafe power connections.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines