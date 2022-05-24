Masaka suspends collection of dues from roadside vendors

Masaka City Council has suspended collection of dues from roadside vendors that operate on streets during the evening and night hours.

Masaka City Speaker Mr Tony Ssempijja said “the decision followed public outcry over unscrupulous revenue collectors who ask for daily dues from vendors in total disregard of the presidential directive.”

“Those people have been collecting money from roadside vendors yet it is not reaching the city treasury,” Mr Ssempijja said May 23.

Vendors claim those who collect dues from them, especially at night, do not issue receipts but give small chits to confirm clearance.

According to the vendors, they pay a daily fee of Shs1, 000-Shs5, 000 depending on one’s business.

“We are happy that finally, the council has come to our rescue. Some individuals have been extorting money from us in the guise of collecting council revenue,” Ms Annet Namubiru, a chips seller along Edward Avenue in Masaka City told this reporter.

City Speaker Mr Ssempijja had earlier disclosed that “the city council is now focusing on streamlining the operations of roadside vendors and identifying a competent firm that will charge a reasonable fee from the vendors.”

Masaka City Mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja revealed that some of the street vendors will be accommodated in the new central market that’s nearing completion.

“We apologize to our people for taking too long to address that matter [of extortion]. We promise that all vendors will remain working in the city but in an organized environment,” she said.

President Museveni July 22, 2017 suspended levying of dues of informal businesses.

“Informal business groups such as food vendors, gonja (roasted plantain) sellers, and maize sellers as well as taxi operators should only pay annual licenses not daily dues and operate without daily hindrances,” he directed.