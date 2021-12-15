Masaka suspends tree cutting in govt forests

Part of Muzuji Central Forest Reserve in Bukakkata Sub-county, Masaka District, which has been cleared by encroachers. PHOTO | SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Masaka is endowed with 34,822 hectares of forest cover, but  available statistics from the district forestry office indicate that 30 percent of gazetted forest reserves have been degraded by loggers and cultivators.
  • Encroachers have also cleared chunks of forest land to create space for construction of houses in  Mujuzi and Manwa forest reserves in Bukakkata Sub-county.

In the past decade, many individuals have increasingly been claiming parts of forest reserves in Masaka District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.