Masaka suspends tree cutting in govt forests

In the past decade, many individuals have increasingly been claiming parts of forest reserves in Masaka District.

Some attempted to build houses but were blocked by National Forestry Authority (NFA) officials.

However, those cultivating fruits and vegetables such as pineapples, tomatoes and cabbages have to some degree succeeded and several gardens are sprouting.

But in the last couple of weeks, NFA officials with the help of UPDF soldiers, have descended on some forests destroying some of the crops. They have since pitched camp there to deter further encroachment on the forests. The most depleted central forest reserves are Mujjuzi, Manwa, and Jubia –all located in Bukakkata Sub-county - and Buriiro in Kyesiga Sub-county.

According to Mr Lukyamuzi Batemyeto, the Masaka District chairperson, they have temporarily banned the cutting of trees in both local and central forest reserves in the area.

He says the move is intended to control rampant illegal logging by unlicensed timber dealers.

“We discovered that a big number of people in the timber business in Masaka are not licensed. The ban will only be lifted after knowing and registering them first, the timber business needs to be regulated to avoid depleting the remaining few forests we have,” he says.

Mr Lukyamuzi adds that the district is working closely with NFA to ensure that the ban on tree cutting is enforced.

“Those people involved in illegal cutting of trees in our forests always think they are untouchables, but with the reinforcement of the deployments, we hope we shall bring this to an end. We have already helped people in villages where these forests are, to form committees that will work with the security personnel to protect the forests,” he adds.

The district finance committee chairperson, Mr Peter Ssenkungu, says the district has been losing a lot of revenue to unlicensed timber dealers, adding that close monitoring of the timber business will address this problem.

“The district is struggling with raising revenue yet there are people who are involved in timber business and the district is getting nothing from this sector,” he says.

The resident district commissioner, Ms Teopista Lule Ssenkungo, says reducing indiscriminate felling of trees in both local and central reserve forests will also help restore the depleted forest cover in the district.

“Most of these areas have in the past weeks been hit by strong rainstorms because many forests have been destroyed and trees, which can act as wind breakers, are no more,” she says.

Mr Denis Ssebugwawo, the NFA manager-in-charge of Sango Bay Range, says their partnership with the district will ease their work of protecting central forest reserves in the area.

“It is true the deployment [of armed personnel] has been strengthened to check illegal logging. However, residents will be allocated some days to pick firewood from the forests,” he says.

Background

Masaka is endowed with 34,822 hectares of forest cover, but available statistics from the district forestry office indicate that 30 percent of gazetted forest reserves have been degraded by loggers and cultivators. Encroachers have also cleared chunks of forest land to create space for construction of houses in Mujuzi and Manwa forest reserves in Bukakkata Sub-county.

According to the 2019 Water and Environment Sector Performance Report, deforestation remains a major challenge, which has in turn led to a decline of forest cover from 24 per cent in 1990 to 12.4 per cent in 2015.

Uganda has an average annual loss of natural forest of 2 per cent.