Masaka traders protest hiked sign post fees

A section of business owners in Masaka City are up in arms with authorities over what they describe as “exorbitant fees” levied on sign posts.

Led by Mr Peter Ssempa, a businessman and proprietor of three educational institutions in Masaka City, the traders say “the fees are exploitative and cannot go unchallenged.”

According to Mr Ssempa, he now has to pay Shs590, 000 for each of the sign posts he erected in the city to advertise Kids Care Primary School and Joy Medical Clinic respectively- going by the assessment form he received from city tenderer, Bageon Engineering Consultants Limited.

On top of paying the sign post fees, he has to clear undisclosed operational license fees, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) taxes among other payments.

“I formally wrote to Bageon Engineering Consults Limited and the city clerk about the unfair process of assessment but my request was not considered,” he said during an interview on Wednesday.

Ms Agnes Namukasa, another a proprietor of a women's beauty salon in Nyendo /Mukungwe Municipality, said that she was surprised when she was given an assessment form indicating that she will have to pay Shs100,000 for a sign post of her saloon.

Previously, Ms Namukasa said they were paying a lesser lump sum for a trading license and a percentage of this fee was catering for the sign post.

“We are not against paying taxes, but they should be fair,” the business community emphasizes.

However, Masaka City Mayor Ms Florence Namayanja has asked the Masaka business community to “stay calm as her office looks into the matter.”

To boost local revenue collections, Masaka city authorities recently announced that they will effective May also start levying park user fees on public transport operators.

Passenger cars carrying between 7- 20 passengers will pay Shs720, 000 annually, commuter taxis, Shs840, 000, while coaster buses and buses will pay Shs2.5m.