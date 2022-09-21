Masaka traders up in arms with leaders over delay to pave Kikuubo

A section of traders working in Kikuubo Lane, a major business hub in Masaka, have tasked city authorities to explain delays in the planned paving of the area.

In July, Masaka City Council through its roads committee headed by Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality legislator Dr Abed Bwanika resolved that Shs230 million from the Uganda Road Fund be used to improve Kikuubo Lane.

The funds were part of Shs400m released by government three weeks towards the end of FY2021/22 for routine and periodic maintenance of public roads.

When we heard about that, we got excited but three months down the road, there is no contractor on site to put pavers,” local traders led by Mr Enock Kayiwa told Monitor on Wednesday.

Ms Sylvia Nakintu, a boutique owner in Kikuubo Lane said city authorities had assured them that the project will help them get rid of dust and mud.

“…but whenever we go to the offices of the city clerk and city engineer, we don’t find them. They don’t pick our calls…so what should we do now? ” a visibly frustrated Nakintu asked.

Mr Rogers Buregeya, the Masaka City youth councillor accused top city authorities of “keeping the arrangement to improve Kikuubo Lane secret.”

“I thought by now we should be getting a report on the project as council but to our dismay, we are receiving complaints from traders, we are going to exert more pressure on the city engineer and executive to offer answers. If they diverted the money, let them tell the traders,” he said.

According to Masaka City Council Speaker Tonny Ssmpijja, the contract to pave Kikuubo Lane was awarded to a private firm he declined to name which got challenges and pulled out.

“A decision was later taken that the contract to improve Kikuubo Lane should be fully managed by the city. The procurement process is complete, we have inspected the pavers and work will commence soon,” he noted.