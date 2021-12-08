Masaka traditional healers protest resolution to tax them

Traditional healers in Masaka District have protested over a district council resolution to tax them Shs100,000 annually.

The traditional healers led by the greater Masaka chairperson, Mr Kayinga Kiggundu, on Sunday said the tax is high compared to what they charge their clients.

“Traditional healers charge little money. Many healers charge between Shs1,000 and Shs3,000. Levying the Shs100,000 as annual tax will be too high and yet the healers were not consulted,” he said.

Mr Kiggundu proposed that district leaders halt the tax and engage the traditional healers since many can afford work permits and not the annual tax.

Call to tax churches, mosques

Mr Agunda Kagambe, another traditional healer, wondered why places of worship such as churches and the mosques have been exempted from taxation.

“We are part of religion and anything curtailing the freedom of religion contravenes the Constitution because it deprives us of our religious rights,” he said.

“The tax should cover all the religions in Masaka. When you tax the traditional healers but exempt the churches that conduct the same healing through their respective religious beliefs, the tax becomes unfair. We should not hurriedly impose taxes without any consultation,” he added.

Mr Peter Ssekungu, the district finance committee chairman, said the move aims at generating more revenue.

“The tax will be part of the avenues to expand the revenue base for the district,” he said.

Mr Robert Tumwesigye, the Kyanamukaka Sub-county councillor, said the district resolved that traditional healers, through their association register with the office of Resident District Commissioner for proper regulation and monitoring.

“The efforts don’t only aim at revenue collection but also ways of regulating traditional healers to avoid crimes associated with the healers such as child sacrifice and related killings,” he said.

Mr Tumwesigye said councillors have already consented to the Shs100,000 tax and general registration of all traditional healers.

“The task ahead is now to meet the Masaka traditional healer’s association leadership to deliver our resolution and get a response,” he added.

Controversial

Various leaders have previously called for regulation of activities of traditional healers, accusing many of coning their clients.

In 2017, Mr Kayinga Kiggundu, their leader, said without registering the traditional healers, it would be hard to curb illegal acts such as human sacrifice in the country.