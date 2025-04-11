Masese Landing Site cries out for upgrade amid govt neglect

The fishing community at Masese Landing Site in Jinja City is calling for long-overdue redevelopment of the area to support their livelihoods and promote sustainable economic growth. Masese Landing Site has for years served as a crucial hub for fishers and traders across the Lake Victoria basin. However, despite its strategic importance, the site remains underdeveloped, with inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and limited access to modern fishing equipment and storage facilities.

Mr Godfrey Lumala, the chairperson of the Masese Landing Site, accused both past and current Jinja City leaders of neglecting the needs of the fishing community. He said the landing site, once a vibrant centre of commerce, no longer reflects its historical significance. “Masese was a crucial point of exchange—fishermen brought their catch, farmers sold produce, and traders from across the region gathered here. Tourists used to come to admire Lake Victoria. But today, the infrastructure is a shadow of its former self,” Mr Lumala said.

He decried the lack of basic amenities, such as public toilets, despite the site serving more than 7,000 people. “It’s unacceptable that we rely on a few dilapidated toilets. The city council must intervene before we face a health crisis, especially with diseases like cholera looming,” he warned. Mr Lumala also criticised the city authorities for prioritising revenue collection from struggling vendors while failing to deliver essential services in return. Mr Joseph Aron Mahende, a local tour guide, said despite the site’s potential, its growth has been stifled by environmental, infrastructural, and socioeconomic challenges. “Tourists and students who visit often feel misled because what they see on the ground doesn’t match the online descriptions. That alone speaks volumes about the site’s deterioration,” he said.

Mr Mahende attributed the lack of progress to greed and corruption among government officials, accusing them of putting personal interests before community development. Mr Hassan Magumba, the defence secretary at the landing site, echoed the frustrations, stating that road access to the site is worsening by the day. “When it rains, the road becomes impassable, full of gullies. The culverts that were meant to aid drainage have been washed into the lake,” he said. Mr Musa Kakaire, a fisherman, expressed disappointment with local leaders who, he claims, have abandoned the community since the 2021 elections. “No elected leader has returned to even thank us. The council should upgrade Masese to match other landing sites nationwide. That would attract investment and create jobs,” he said. Masese Landing Site currently supports more than 7,000 people engaged in water transport, fishing, boat building, and the trade of fresh produce from Buvuma, Namayingo, Mayuge, and other districts.

Each day, between 20 and 200 boats dock at the site, including fishing vessels and passenger boats. The site is also home to a field work study centre that hosts geography students from across Uganda. Charges for visitors are modest: students pay Shs1,000, adults Shs2,000. Parking fees are Shs15,000 for buses, Shs10,000 for coasters, and Shs5,000 for taxis. However, locals say there is no visible development to show for this revenue. Despite multiple attempts, Jinja City Council leaders declined to comment on the site’s prolonged stagnation.

However, Mr Nasser Ashraf, the mayor of Jinja South Division, acknowledged the need for redevelopment, blaming the delays on insufficient funding. “Masese was initially developed to serve collapsed fish factories. But we’re optimistic that ongoing projects, like the redevelopment of Jinja Pier and the establishment of a rescue center, will spark new investment,” Mr Ashraf said. He emphasised the importance of collaborative investment from local authorities, national agencies, and development partners to transform the site. “This isn’t just about helping fishermen. It’s about boosting the efficiency of the fishing industry, which is central to Jinja’s economy,” he said.

The delay in redeveloping Masese dates back to 2005, when the Egyptian government, in collaboration with Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry, pledged funds under the Egyptian Irrigation Project. The plan included the construction of waterborne toilets, fish stalls, a storage facility, a fish weighing shelter, boat landing piers, and offices. However, disagreements between stakeholders stalled progress, and none of the proposed developments have been realised. The fishing community is now urging the government to revisit the plan.