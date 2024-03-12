Masindi airfield turns into grazing ground

Residents of Masindi District have raised concern over their airfield that is slowly turning into a cattle grazing field.

This comes a year after President Museveni in January 2023 made the promise to revive the airfield to boost local tourism.

“Rich people have no time to waste. I am going to work on the airfields which are near different national parks so that tourists can go directly to the parks instead of Entebbe Airport [first],” Mr Museveni said.

The President’s promise followed a request by the chairperson of Masindi, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, who asked him to revive the airfield. However, to date, the airfield still lies in a sorry state.

Located in Kisanja Village, the airfield now lies dormant and besides being a grazing ground for animals, locals have started encroaching on the land.

The airfield also has dilapidated structures, which were formerly used as waiting spaces for passengers and stores.

Mr Christopher Owachigue, who has been a caretaker for about four decades, said the airfield is in ruins.

Mr Owachigue’s daily routine involves maintaining the airfield’s grounds. He adds that the existing structures, such as the passenger building and stores, are beyond repair.

“I always make reports on the status of Masindi airfield and that highlights my commitment to preserving the site. I am regularly supervised by Civil Aviation Authority officials,” Mr Owachigue said at the weekend.

Mr Sulaiti Mugisa, the chairperson of Kisanja village, said the path to revival had been obstructed by members of the community who encroached on it and “didn’t want to vacate the land, prompting the government to construct Kabalega airport in Hoima District’’.

“Our community stands to lose out on the benefits that the reconstruction of Masindi airfield could have brought, particularly in drawing visitors to Murchison National Park,” Mr Mugisa said.

Masindi Resident District Commissioner Emmy Ngabirano urged the government to consider the feasibility and potential benefits of transforming the airfield into a pivotal air travel hub, leveraging its strategic location and the conducive peace and security environment.

“The growing oil and gas sector in the Albertine region amplifies the necessity for accessible air transport infrastructure, with developments in the industry accelerating, efficient air transport becomes increasingly crucial for facilitating business operations,” Mr Ngabirano said.