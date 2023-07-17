Masindi authorities decry insufficient classroom blocks

Authorities in Masindi District, Western Uganda have decried an insufficient number of classrooms in the area which has caused overcrowding in government-aided primary schools.

The LC5 Chairman, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga says that the student population keeps increasing but no new classrooms are being constructed which has resulted in congestion.

He however noted that the allocated Shs14 billion to the education sector, some of which will be used to construct new classroom blocks at 13 primary schools in the district.

"Masindi district plans to construct two classroom blocks at Nyakarongo Primary School and Nyambindo Primary School during the current fiscal year. Each block is estimated to cost Shs100 million. Other schools will continue to face the same problem, so we call upon the government to address this issue urgently," Mr Byaruhanga said.

Mr Godfrey Baharagate, the inspector of schools said that among the affected schools are; Kibibira Primary School, Karongo Primary School, Nyakyanika Primary School, Kyatiri Primary School, Alimugonza Primary School, Waiga Primary School, Miramura Primary School, Kimengo Primary School, Kitwetwe Primary School, Siiba Primary School, Ikoba Boys Primary School, Walyoba Primary School, and Bulima Primary School.

“Each of these schools has more than 2,500 pupils, worsening the overcrowding issue,” he said.

One John Bosco, the chairperson of PTA at Kabango Primary School said that a limited number of classrooms forces children to squeeze themselves into tight spaces, affecting their learning environment.

"The parents managed to construct two classroom blocks, but still they are not enough to accommodate the growing number of pupils. It is the same issue with toilets and other infrastructure,” he said.