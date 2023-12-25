Masindi bans overnight prayers to combat livestock theft

To curb the rising cases of livestock theft during this festive season, Masindi District security committee has urged the community to refrain from attending overnight prayers.

According to security heads, the move is intended to foster heightened security awareness among residents and prevent thefts that often increase during the joyous celebrations.

Mr Emmy Ngabirano, the Chairperson of Masindi's Security Committee and the Residents District Commissioner, said citizens’ vigilance is also important to safeguard against the theft of animals this festive season.

"Every festive season, livestock theft becomes a concerning issue in the districts of Bunyoro sub-region. We need the active participation of our community to address this challenge," Mr Ngabirano said.

According to him, the resolution to stop night prayers aims at curbing such incidents to ensure a peaceful celebration for all residents.

“This call for heightened awareness is expected to empower residents to take an active role in ensuring the safety of their livestock and properties,” Mr Ngabirano added.

Masindi security committee has also passed a resolution that individuals suspected of livestock theft will not receive automatic bonds at the police station.

“This measure is intended to discourage potential thieves and reduce the prevalence of cattle theft in the region and reflects the security committee's commitment to adopting stringent measures to safeguard the community's assets,” Mr Ngabirano added.

Mr Kasiim Kabagonza, the Masindi District vice chairperson said livestock theft has been a recurring challenge in the Bunyoro sub-region during festive seasons.

“Discouraging gatherings and increasing security measures, authorities will deter potential thieves and minimize incidents of livestock theft,” Mr Kasiim Kabagonza said.

According to Masindi Police Commander, Mr Jacob Chepsikor, anyone apprehended concerning livestock theft will be promptly produced in court to answer to the charges accordingly.

“This will highlight the seriousness with which the security apparatus in Masindi is approaching the issue of livestock theft, sending a clear message that perpetrators will face legal consequences,” he said.