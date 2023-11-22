Masindi bears the brunt of downpour

Floods caused by persistent rain have destroyed plantations and displaced residents in Masindi District.

The floodwaters due to the bursting of River Kafu banks in Kimengo Sub-county in Masindi District, destroyed 600 acres of maize fields and displaced 260 homesteads from the villages of Karangwe, Kayera, Miyeba, Karwara, Kibanja, Kabogoba, Kingungulu, Nyakarongo and Kididima.

Mr Job Byaruhanga, the Masindi District agricultural officer, on Monday said the floods have submerged crops, leaving a once-promising bountiful harvest rotting in the waterlogged soil.

“The very essence of sustenance for the community now lies in ruin, mirroring the desolation that has swept through Kimengo Sub-county,” he said.

He further said the local government had sought assistance from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Bright Mugume, the Kimengo Sub-county chairperson, said many farmers in his community have lost their property and most of them have taken refuge in schools, churches, and the sub-county headquarters.

“The resilience of the community is being tested as families find shelter wherever they can amid the ruins of their homes,” Mr Mugume said.

One of the affected residents, Mr Richard Kyamanywa, is now living in a dire state and wants the government’s intervention in form of relief food and other items to use in their homes.

“The destruction not only claimed valuable agricultural products and livestock but also washed away essential belongings, leaving the affected families in a state of despair,” Mr Kyamaywa said.

Local authorities are now seeking relief for the affected families. The government has been called upon to offer assistance, including emergency shelters, food supplies, and support for rebuilding the shattered community.

Mr Matia Bulemu, another resident, said transportation challenges caused by the floods have further complicated the situation, making it essential for the government to intervene and provide the necessary support to address both the immediate needs and the long-term recovery of the affected communities.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi District chairman, appealed to the affected residents to evacuate areas submerged by floods for their safety.