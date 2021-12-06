Masindi company accused of being behind petition to eject LC5 chairperson

A section of councillors in Masindi District, have accused one of the biggest companies in the District of being behind the removal of Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga from the office of the district LC5 chairperson.

The councilors who withheld naming the company in question, claimed the move by the said company is being done in revenge against Mr Byaruhanga “over passed dealings”.

Mr Byaruhanga is under fire following a November 12, 2021 petition by a section of parallel aggrieved councilors, aimed at censuring him from office.

He is being accused of a number of corruption tendencies like abuse of office, persistent absence from office and misuse of government vehicles.

Under the charge of persistent absence from office, his accusers say: “The chairman is usually not in office save for times when the council is to convene. Mr Speaker, since Mr Byaruhanga Cosmas assumed office of the district chairperson on 20th May 2021, he has without a doubt, totally failed to create time for office.”

Adding: “There is a loud outcry from other councillors and members of the public at large who equally frequent his office to see the chairman but in vain.”

Under the charge of misuse of government property, it’s alleged that Mr Byaruhanga, requested for more money worth Shs9m on top of the official Shs3m that he had been given for the repair of his official car.

“Mr Speaker, as you are aware, Masindi District Local Government provided and maintains a fully serviced and a well maintained pick-up car for the office of the chairman. Mr Speaker, as you may be aware in the latest Council, the district council had approved Shs3.1m in repair and maintenance of the chairman’s district vehicle and we were later informed that there was another sum of Shs9.5m required in further repair and maintenance of the chairman’s vehicle,”