Masindi councillors defy MPs on move to impeach district leader

Masindi District councillors have said they will not back off a motion to impeach the district chairperson, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, over allegations of incompetence despite calls for dialogue by area Members of Parliament (MPs).

Their declaration comes days after area MPs met the warring parties and called for reconciliation.

Last week, the Masindi District council granted the Masindi Central Division councillor, Mr Umar Issa Balinda, permission to prepare a motion for the censure of Mr Byaruhanga over poor service delivery and incompetence.

Mr Balinda accused Mr Byaruhanga and his executive of failure to monitor and supervise government projects, which has led to loss of taxpayers’ money.

“We witnessed shoddy works on the construction of a pit-latrine at Miduma Primary School. Four boreholes in Kijunjubwa and Kimengo sub-counties were never constructed despite government releasing money for them,” he said.

Last month, the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang, unearthed incidences where the district lost about Shs100m in ghost boreholes.

Mr Balinda also faulted the district engineer and his team for doing nothing to stop the shoddy work on Bulima Town Council administrative block, staff quarters at Kihagani Primary School, and Bwijanga Health Centre IV in Bwijanga Sub-county.

He added that much as so many people have approached them to back off the idea of impeaching Mr Byaruhanga, they will not bow to the pressure.

The area MPs on Thursday met the district councillors and requested them to drop the censure motion.

Speaking to the Daily Monitor in an interview, Mr Juma Wahid, the Labongo Sub-county councillor, told Daily Monitor that they can not heed to the MPs’ appeal since the impeachment process is already on.

“We met the MPs and we agreed with our colleagues that the council will decide the final fate,” he said.

Mr Moses Kirya, the district speaker, granted permission to Mr Balinda to gather enough evidence and prepare to lay the impeachment motion before the district council.

Ms Florence Asiimwe, the district Woman MP, said they want councillors and the district executive to cooperate and work together for the smooth running of the district.

Mr Kenneth Nyendwoha, the Buruli MP, said the technical team and political wing should work together for development of the district.

During last week’s council meeting, Mr Balinda said Mr Byaruhanga had threatened to arrest councillors behind his impeachment motion.

Accused response

When contacted, Mr Byaruhanga refuted the claims, saying he is competent enough to lead the people of Masindi.

“I have never commissioned any ghost project as he [Mr Balinda] is alleging,’’ he said.

Mr Byaruhanga also denied accusations of absenteeism. “I do my duties very well and I am always in office and in the field,” he said.

Mr Denis Tumwine, the district workers’ councillor, said Mr Byaruhanga had threatened to arrest whoever is behind the motion.

Mr Kirya asked Mr Byaruhanga to prepare his defence or voluntarily resign.

In October 2019, Mr Byaruhanga risked impeachment after district councillors accused him of crippling service delivery through endless clashes with civil servants.

The councillors accused him of, among other things, failing to run the affairs of the district, locking the office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and preventing the then CAO, Mr John Nyakahuma, from performing his duties hence paralysing service delivery for almost a month.

Ms Sylvia Karungi, a member of the district executive, however, called for harmony.

“We need to deliver service to our people instead of fighting each other. The impeachment step is not the solution, and we could harmonise on all the allegations by the two parties,” she said.

