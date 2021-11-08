Masindi councillors defy MPs on move to impeach district leader

Masindi District chairperson Cosmas Byaruhanga. Photo/ courtesy

By  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kenneth Nyendwoha, the Buruli MP, said the technical team and political wing should work together for development of the district.
  • During the visit to Masindi in September, the minister for Economic Monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang, ordered the arrest of nine district officials he accused of corruption and negligence of their duties by failing to supervise the construction of government projects that led to shoddy work and loss of taxpayers’ money.

Masindi District councillors have said they will not back off a motion to impeach the district chairperson, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, over allegations of incompetence despite calls for dialogue by area Members of Parliament (MPs).
Their declaration comes days after area MPs met the warring parties and called for reconciliation. 
Last week, the Masindi District council granted the Masindi Central Division councillor, Mr Umar Issa Balinda, permission to prepare a motion for the censure of Mr Byaruhanga over poor service delivery and incompetence.

