Masindi District health boss found dead at his home

Shock gripped Masindi after the district’s health boss was discovered dead at his residence on Sunday morning.

Masindi District Health Officer Dr Jino Abiraga’s body was found around the gate of his residence in Kijura Cell in the municipality’s central division.

Kijura Village LC1 chairperson Patrick Alinaitwe told Monitor that Dr Abiraga had last been seen at a wedding in neighbouring Kisengya Village on Saturday.

Alinaitwe added that “the sudden demise of the esteemed health officer has left the mourning community in terrible pain.”

Early Sunday, Masindi Resident District Commissioner Emmy Ngabirano confirmed the doctor’s death but declined to offer details on the circumstances under which he died.

“I’m at the scene. We are still trying to understand the matter. We will tell you after," Ngabirano, who is the head of the Masindi District Security Committee said.

He pledged that security forces are working tirelessly to collect facts.

By mid-morning Sunday, speculation was growing across local media that the doctor could have been murdered by strangulation.

Asked for a comment on the claim, Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza also promised that “law enforcers would release more information about the incident as soon as possible.”