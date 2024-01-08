Masindi Doctor’s wife arrested for alleged murder

Police have taken into custody Ms Betty Cherotik, a 31-year-old teacher and wife of Masindi District Health Officer, Jino Abiriga, 58, who was discovered dead on Sunday.

The alleged murder occurred at their residence in Chijura Cell, Central Division, Masindi Municipality.

According to police spokesperson Mr Enanga, the deceased had left home on January 7 to attend a friend’s wedding. Later that evening at 9 pm, his driver dropped him off at home, and by 10 pm he and his wife retired to sleep in their double-roomed house, enclosed within a fence. Five children in the house also went to sleep.

Unfortunately, the next morning, the victim's lifeless body was found 50 meters away from his residence, bearing a deep cut on the neck along with multiple cuts on the head and hand.

“Our investigative teams conducted a search at the deceased's residence, uncovering suspected bloodstains on the walls of the bedroom and beneath their marital bed. Despite the wife's assertion that the victim received a phone call after entering their bedroom, instructing him to perform an operation on a patient, and never returned, there is no evidence supporting her claim," Mr Enanga said during a press conference on Monday.

The suspect reportedly claimed that the bloodstains found on the walls and bed were a result of her menstrual cycle. However, the police announced their intention to verify this claim, as they collected tangible blood samples from the wall and bed.

Mr Enanga assured the public, stating, "No matter how well a cover-up is made surrounding the alleged murder of the DHO, we will be able to uncover the truth. Our team of forensic experts will determine if the victim was murdered in his house or elsewhere, and whether the body was subsequently dumped near his home."