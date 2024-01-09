Masindi doctor’s wife arrested over murder

A day after Dr Jino Abiriga, 58, was found dead outside his home, police took his wife, Betty Cherotich, 31, into custody to assist with the ongoing murder investigation.

Dr Abiriga’s body was discovered near his gate on Sunday morning in Kijura Cell, Masindi Municipality, with severe injuries on the head and a stab wound on the neck.

“Dr Abiriga’s wife has been arrested and she is currently detained at Masindi Central Police Station to aid investigations into the death of her husband and details of the investigations will be shared upon conclusion of the process,” the Albertine region police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, said in a telephone interview on Monday.

The information was corroborated by the police national spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, during Monday’s regular police media briefing. He said Ms Cherotich is considered a person of interest and her arrest followed the involvement of the homicide team from police headquarters in Kampala.

Mr Enanga gave details of the deceased’s last hours: “The victim, Abiriga Jino, on Saturday, left his home to attend a friend’s wedding. His driver dropped him off at his home in Kijura cell at around 9pm.

Subsequently, at around 10pm, he and his wife went to sleep in their double-roomed house, while the children went to sleep in their respective rooms. Unfortunately, Abiriga was found dead in the morning with cuts on the neck and body, dumped approximately 50 meters away from his residence.”

Mr Enanga revealed that the scene of crime officers discovered suspected blood stains on the walls and under the marital bed when they searched the deceased’s house.

“The wife claimed that the victim was called during the night to attend an emergency operation on a patient in Masindi, but he never returned. There is no evidence to support her claim. She also asserts that the blood stains in her bedroom were from her menstrual cycle, but we will be able to verify that because we collected tangible blood samples,” he added.

Mr Enanga dismissed earlier reports that the couple’s children had also been arrested.

“The children provided statements, informing us about how they left their parents and went to sleep. They did not hear anything at night, and because they were traumatised, we sheltered them at Masindi police, but they are not in custody,” he said.

Yesterday, Ms Cherotich was escorted by police from custody, along with investigative officers, back to the scene of crime for further investigations.

By press time, the investigating team was still inside the house with the widow. The deceased’s friends and relatives gathered to mourn at Masindi Hospital where he worked at the time of his death. A mass to eulogise Dr Abiriga was also held at St Jude Catholic Church in Masindi.

Family sources said Dr Abiriga’s body was later transported to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala for a more detailed forensic examination.

The Mayor of Masindi Municipality, Mr Ronald Kyomuhendo, on Monday announced that an initiative by Masindi Municipality to honour the late Dr Abiriga for his dedicated work in the health sector was underway.

He said the plan involves naming one of the roads in the municipality after him and that the specific road will be selected and subjected to approval during the next Council sitting.

The news of Abiriga’s death on Sunday morning left many residents in Masindi town and the entire Bunyoro region in sorrow.

Before he was appointed the acting District Health Officer two years ago, Dr Abiriga had a long tenure at Masindi Hospital, where he worked as a surgeon for many years.

In addition to his government position, Dr Abiriga also ran a private clinic in Masindi town known as Wananchi Medical Clinic.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi district chairman, described Dr Abiriga as a symbol of Masindi General Hospital, emphasising his unwavering dedication to the hospital and his significant contributions throughout his more than 30 years of service.

“He will be remembered for always doing diligent work in the theater,” he said.

Mr Edward Basemereza, a resident of Kijura North and a neighbour to the deceased, expressed his deep sense of loss, stating that over the years, they had lived as friends. Basemereza recalled Dr Abiriga as someone who prioritised saving lives over money.

Mr Peter Muhumuza, another resident of Kijura said on Saturday morning before attending a wedding party, the deceased had operated on one of his workers at Masindi Hospital.