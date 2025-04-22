Masindi farmers cry foul over unfair cattle trade

Cattle traders in Masindi District are calling on the government to establish a modern livestock market to protect them from exploitation by brokers, whom they accuse of manipulating prices and reaping huge profits in urban markets.

Currently, traders rely on open-air weekly markets dominated by middlemen from other districts. These brokers allegedly buy cattle at low prices—sometimes using deceit—and resell them in Kampala at double or triple the cost, leaving local farmers and traders counting losses.

Justification

Related

Govt to auction cows of defiant Balaalo National

“There is no modern cattle market here. Without direct buyers, we’re forced to sell to brokers who undervalue our livestock,” said Mr Musa Mugisha, a cattle trader.

“Sometimes they pay as little as Shs600,000 for an animal that would fetch twice as much elsewhere,” he added. Mr Constancy Muhimiza echoed the concern, saying the lack of fair pricing is discouraging livestock investment and hurting household incomes and the wider agricultural economy.

“This is affecting everyone—from herders to traders and transporters,” he said. Mr Juma Mukasa added that middlemen often operate in groups, dictate prices, and allow no room for negotiation.

“A proper market would attract serious buyers, including meat processors and exporters. That’s how we can grow,” he said. Masindi is a major livestock-producing district, yet it lacks a centralised, regulated market. According to the district chairperson, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the current system limits revenue and undermines industry standards.

Appeal

“A modern market would ensure better animal handling, proper grading, and fairer trade practices. We need it to empower our farmers and boost local revenue,” he said. The appeal has been echoed by technical officers.

Mr Nuru Muhamad, the livestock officer of Kijunjubwa Sub-county, said a modern market should include auction facilities, veterinary services, and loading ramps to ensure competitive pricing and transparency. “Sembabule and Kiruhura have such markets. Masindi deserves the same,” he said.

Masindi Agricultural Officer Job Bayruhanga noted that the absence of structured markets limits both farmer earnings and the country’s livestock export potential. Local leaders and farmers are now urging the Ministries of Agriculture and Trade to prioritise funding for a modern market. However, brokers have defended their role.

Mr Andrew Mbaziira, a middleman, said they bridge a gap in logistics and market access.

“We take risks transporting cattle to Kampala. If farmers want better prices, they should invest in transport and marketing,” he said.

Still, for many traders, this justification does little to ease frustrations. They insist that without proper infrastructure, they remain at a disadvantage in a system tilted in favour of brokers.