Masindi flood victims resort to mudfish for survival

In November 2023, floods wreaked havoc in the Kimengo Sub-county, displacing more than 260 households and destroying crops.

The affected residents now face the harsh reality of hunger, driving them to desperate measures for survival and resorting to unconventional fishing for ‘mudfish’ that emerged after the floods.

Mr Bright Mugume, the chairperson of Kimengo Sub-county, said the flood waters brought mudfish, which residents are now catching as food after their agricultural fields were submerged.

“When the gardens were submerged, it came with mudfish, which affected residents have resorted to eating. Still, elders cannot manage fishing and end up going hungry if they don’t have good Samaritans to share the catch with them. Our crops were destroyed and we don’t have alternative food,” Mr Mugume said.

The floods caused by heavy rains destroyed more than 600 acres of maize fields and displaced about 260 homesteads.

The floods came as a result of River Kafu bursting its banks, affecting villages of Karangwe, Kayera, Miyeba, Karwara, Kibanja, Kabogoba, Kingungulu, Nyakarongo and Kididima all in Kimengo Sub-county, Masindi District.

Mr Job Byaruhanga, the Masindi District agricultural officer, acknowledged the receipt of some aid but stated that it was insufficient to meet the urgent needs of the affected population.

Mr Byaruhanga added that the district has received some items but they are not enough.

“There are a lot of people affected, including some parts of Kijunjuba Sub-county. Although we have received some items, others are yet to be delivered so that we can distribute them out at once,” Mr Byaruhanga said.

Mr Richard Kyamanywa, one of the affected residents, appealed for government intervention to help rebuild and recover from the substantial losses incurred.

“The destruction not only claimed the lives of valuable agricultural products and livestock but also washed away essential belongings, leaving the affected families in a state of despair,” Mr Kyamaywa said.

Mr Kyamanywa wants the government to provide emergency shelters, food supplies, and support for rebuilding the shattered community.

Mr David Mugarura, a resident of Myeba Nyakarongo Village, highlighted the unbearable situation, emphasising the urgent need for essential supplies such as food, medicine, and shelter.