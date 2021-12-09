Masindi health officer ordered to account for Covid-19 cash

The Masindi chief administrative officer, Ms Fiona Sanyu, has given the acting district health officer, Mr Patrick Baguma, up to the end of this month to account for Covid-19 relief funds.

Ms Sanyu made the communication while meeting district health officials on Monday.

She claimed Mr Baguma has never submitted the Covid-19 accountability report to her office since March last year, as well as his monthly and annual reports.

The district received Shs168m to fight Covid-19.

Ms Sanyu also accused Mr Baguma of abuse of office and failure to fulfil his duties.

While the district health officer should be a qualified doctor, some officials said Mr Baguma is an environment expert.

Ms Sanyu said she had received communication from Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, directing her to recruit a qualified doctor for the position.

“Dr Atwine directed me to recruit the new qualified district health officer and we are planning to recruit three heads of departments, including the commercial officer, production officer, and the district health officer, to solve all the gaps in service delivery,” she said.

Ms Sanyu added that the Health ministry is still investigating the alleged misuse of office by Mr Baguma, and findings would be released to the media.

“However, it will not stop our process of recruiting a new person to fill [his] position ,” she said.

Ms Rose Kirabira Kobusinge, the Resident District Commissioner, told Daily Monitor that her office had earlier received complaints about Mr Baguma’s failure to account for the funds

“I had received complaints of failure to present daily, weekly, or monthly reports for different health departments, health workers who spend more than 10 years without transferring them, among others,” Ms Kirabira said.