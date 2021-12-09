Masindi health officer ordered to account for Covid-19 cash

Patients wait for medical attention at Masindi Hospital verandah. Photo by Francis Mugerwa.

By  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • She claimed Mr Baguma has never submitted the Covid-19 accountability report to her office since March last year, as well as his monthly and annual reports.

The Masindi chief administrative officer, Ms Fiona Sanyu, has given the acting district health officer, Mr Patrick Baguma, up to the end of this month to account for Covid-19 relief funds.

