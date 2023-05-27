Masindi Hospital expansion must include specialized emergency ward, says Atwine

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Diana Atwiine, has recommended the inclusion of a dedicated accident and casualty ward in the plans for expansion of the Masindi Hospital which is due to start in the FY2023/24.

According to Dr Atwiine, this “reflects government’s commitment to enhancing emergency medical services and reducing response times for individuals involved in accidents.”

The hospital's strategic location near the Kampala-Gulu Highway makes it an ideal health facility for providing immediate care to accident victims.

"With the increasing volume of traffic on the Kampala-Gulu Highway, it is imperative that we equip Masindi Hospital with a specialized ward to handle accident and casualty cases effectively,” she observe, adding that “this dedicated facility will ensure victims receive the best possible medical attention and care without delay."

Dr Atwiine plans to meet with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) construction team to discuss the integration of the accident and casualty ward into the hospital's overall design.

On Friday, Masindi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Vincent Katusiime told Monitor that “the specialized ward will work in close collaboration with other treatment departments within the hospital to ensure swift access to advanced medical interventions whenever required.”

George Otim who is the commissioner of health infrastructure in the Ministry of Health revealed that the reconstruction of Masindi Hospital will cost Shs50 billion- of which Shs32 billion will be for civil works while shs18 billion will be for equipment.

According to him, UPDF’s construction unit will take over the construction as guided by President Museveni.

Background

In January 2022, an assessment of the hospital was done by Parliament’s Committee on Health which recommended refurbishment and construction of new structures since the facility was in a poor state.