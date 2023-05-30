Masindi hospital grapples with faulty machines

Authorities at Masindi General Hospital in Masindi District have said they are grappling with several dysfunctional critical equipment in the radiology unit.

The machines, the authorities say, have been down for the last three years. The affected machines include the ultrasound scan, radiography, and x-ray.

Speaking at a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, at the hospital last Wednesday, Dr Vincent Katusiime, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said this has crippled the facility’s capacity to deliver health services.

He said the facility is also facing a shortage of essential supplies like imaging films.

“Patients requiring diagnostic imaging services have been forced to seek alternative options including referrals which are often at higher costs and with long waiting times,” Dr Katusiime said.

In response, Dr Atwiine said the ministry would intervene in the matter.

‘‘Ministry of Health’s intervention in addressing the radiology unit’s challenges is expected to alleviate the burden faced by both the hospital staff and the patients. This includes addressing the supply chain issues to ensure a consistent and reliable provision of films, as well as repairing or replacing the ultrasound scan machine,” she said.

She added that this will not only enhance the hospital’s ability to serve the community effectively but also alleviate the financial burden on patients who currently have to seek diagnostic services elsewhere.

“Restoring the functionality of this critical department will not only enhance patient care but also reinforce Masindi Hospital’s position as a leading healthcare institution in the region,” Dr Atwiine said.

Ms Grace Bukiirwa, a councillor in Masindi, said the works to resolve the radiology unit’s challenges will be a relief to local people.

“The commitment and prompt action taken by the Ministry of Health in response to Masindi Hospital’s radiology unit crisis and the restoration of the radiology unit will undoubtedly contribute to better health outcomes for the people of Masindi and the surrounding areas,” Ms Bukiirwa said.

About radiology

Radiology is the medical discipline that uses medical imaging to diagnose diseases and guide their treatment, within the bodies of humans and other animals.