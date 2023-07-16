Masindi initiates micro-irrigation to tackle climate change challenges

Masindi district leaders are initiating a micro-irrigation project, headed by the District Agricultural Office and supported by the government to equip farmers with essential tools and techniques to adapt their farming practices to the changing weather patterns brought about by climate change.

Under the micro-irrigation project, eligible farmers will have the opportunity to establish micro-irrigation systems on their land, focusing on a two-acre area.

The government will provide 75% of the necessary funds, while qualified farmers will contribute the remaining 25%.

Mr. Job Byaruhanga, the Masindi District Agricultural Officer, explained that the program's goal is to set up these irrigation systems within the farmers' homesteads, ensuring convenient access to water sources and promoting farming practices that can withstand changing weather patterns.

"Micro-irrigation is a crucial step towards mitigating the impact of climate change on our agricultural sector, and by Masindi farmers implementing water-efficient farming techniques such as micro-irrigation, farmers can overcome the challenges posed by erratic rainfall patterns and extended dry seasons,"Mr. Byaruhanga said.

He further emphasised that potential farmers would be identified by extension workers who are actively surveying farmers in their sub-counties for consideration.

"Farmers with water sources within a 700-meter radius of their gardens are being given priority because, by utilizing existing water resources, the project ensures a sustainable and cost-effective solution to address water scarcity in farming," Mr. Byaruhanga explained.

Alongside micro-irrigation, Mr. Byaruhanga highlighted that Masindi farmers have also embraced other climate-resilient agricultural practices such as mulching, water harvesting, and planting shade trees to adapt to changing climatic conditions.

"These practices help conserve soil moisture, reduce evaporation, and provide shade, creating a favorable environment for crop growth," Mr. Byaruhanga added.

Mr. Patrick Wobusobozi, a farmer trainer in Masindi, expressed that they have witnessed remarkable improvements in agricultural productivity since the introduction of these climate-smart practices.

"Farmers report higher crop yields, especially in coffee production, which is crucial for our local economy," Mr. Wobusobozi said.