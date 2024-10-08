Masindi locals decry poor healthcare

Residents of Kigulya Division in Masindi Municipality and Kijunjubwa Sub-county in Masindi District have expressed growing frustration over the lack of health facilities.

This has forced them to endure long and difficult journeys to access basic medical services.

For years, the communities have relied solely on two understocked private clinics, which are often unable to meet their healthcare demands.

Those in Kigulya Division must travel to Kirasa Health Centre III in Masindi Municipality's Central Division or Nyakitibwa Health Centre III in Miirya Sub-county, nearly 20 kilometres.

Residents from Kijunjubwa Sub-county face a similar challenge, trekking 17 kilometres to Kijunjubwa Town Council Health Centre III.

The situation is worsened by the poor state of the roads, with many sub-counties lacking reliable transport routes.

Residents are calling on the government to urgently establish health centres closer to their homes and improve the road network.

Mr Milton Kutegeka, the chairperson of Kigulya Division in Masindi Municipality, said the area has a population of more than 25,000 residents who are forced to trek long distances for services.

“We need the government to construct at least a health centre III. Our people are suffering, and it’s unacceptable, as leaders, we have written several letters to the government, but the response has been slow. We won’t give up until we see real change,” Mr Kutegeka said.

He said they have started a campaign to mobilise resources to construct a health facility in Nyakalogi Village and after its completion, they will notify the Ministry of Health to code it such that it starts receiving government supplies and staff.

“I have seen too many women give birth in unsafe conditions because they cannot reach a health centre in time. Many of these births result in complications,” he said.

The Masindi District Health Educator, Mr Michael Mudu, acknowledged that people from different sub-counties without government health facilities walk long distances to access them.

Dr Zaccheus Buhanga, the Masindi leprosy focal person, said leprosy patients are too weak and cannot walk long distances.

“I am forced to deliver drugs to patients in their homes. Our drugs come from National TB and leprosy programme offices and are designed to go through our regional leprosy supervisors,’’ he says.

Dr Brian Mugisha, the assistant Masindi District Health Officer, said the absence of nearby maternal health services means many women are forced to give birth at home.

“We are fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kijunjubwa and access to health services in this area has been inadequate for long, but we are committed to making a change,” he said.

According to Mr Mugisha, outreaches are conducted weekly in Omwiguru, Miduuma, and Kateirwe villages in Kijunjubwa Sub-county, and among the services offered include antenatal care, immunisations, and health education.

However, the poor road network in some communities such as Omwiguru, Miduuma, and Kateirwe is hindering outreach programmes, especially during the rainy season.