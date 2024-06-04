Masindi man kills father over theft accusations- police

Police in Masindi are holding a 30-year-old man on charges of murder after he allegedly killed his father who accused him of theft.

The Albertine Region Police Public Relations Officer, SP Julius Allan Hakiza, said the suspect hacked his 60-year-old father, Alex Omochi, a resident of Nyakabaale Village in Kiruuli Sub County, Masindi District. Omochi who was also the Nyakabaale Village Chairman was attacked after convening a clan meeting that also involved some neighbours complaining that his son had become a serial thief. The suspect was accused of stealing solar panels and a subwoofer, among other property.

Mr Henry Kisasi, a resident said during the meeting, the suspect was tasked to explain why he had turned into a habitual thief which enraged him before he executed the heinous crime.

“When he was probed about his theft, the suspect jumped out of the meeting only to return with a machete that forced the people to flee, leaving Omoci helpless. He pushed his father to the ground and stabbed him in the neck, causing his instant death,” Kisasi said.

The residents later alerted the police who rushed to the scene and recorded statements from residents and conveyed the body to Masindi General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.