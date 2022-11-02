Masindi medics alarmed by high sickle cell cases

Masindi Hospital medics have expressed concern over the increasing number of babies diagnosed with sickle cell anemia.

Dr Dan Byaruhanga Kwesiga, the officer-in-charge of the children’s ward at Masindi Hospital, said they currently receive between three to seven babies with sickle cells daily.

“Previously, we had rare cases of sickle cells mostly among babies. We would record at least two to three cases in a week,” Dr Byaruhanga said.

Dr Byaruhanga attributes this increment in cases to failure by the prospective parents to test for sickle cell.

Dr Byaruhanga said the disease can be treated if diagnosed at an early stage, advising all parents with children suffering from this disorder to seek urgent treatment at the hospitals.

Mr Musa Obide, 37, a father of a seven-year-old baby suffering from sickle cells in Masindi District, said he is supposed to monitor his child, who is fragile and in critical state most times.

He said he visits the health facility to seek treatment every week.

“All the time I have to be with my baby to ensure that she does not miss taking drugs. In case she misses, her condition worsens. We are happy that this time we are getting the drugs from Masindi Hospital at no cost,” he said.

Dr Charles Lagedo, the officer in-charge of the sickle cell disease at Masindi Hospital, said they receive the drugs for patients and all those diagnosed with the disease are enrolled on treatment.

Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic blood disorder affecting red blood cells with high mobility. However, its treatment depends on the child’s symptoms, age, general health and how severe the condition is.

It is an inherited red blood cell disorder caused by an abnormality of the haemoglobin. It is characterised by chronic destruction of the red blood cells and painful crises, which in turn cause severe acute and chronic organ damage.