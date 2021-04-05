Masindi Port ferry resumes operations

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

Road users in Apac District are relieved after Masindi Port-Kungu ferry resumed operations on Thursday, a year after it was grounded.

The Apac Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emma Ngabiriano, welcomed the development, saying it was an Easter gift .

The ferry was grounded after floods submerged its docking site last year resulting in locals using an alternative road, Kamdini via Karuma to access districts on the other side of River Nile.

While commissioning the ferry last Thursday, Mr Ngabiriano appealed to road users to use the vessel to enhance their household income through trade, tourism and communication.

“The team manning the ferry should not be compromised to allow illegal goods cross the ferry in order to manage the security of the area. If you don’t take serious checking of goods some may cross with guns and other illegal goods which may cause insecurity,” he said.

Mr John Bosco Ssejemba, the acting director road infrastructure at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), said their team is considering redesigning the landing site to make it permanent.

Advertisement

“This ferry was supposed to come a bit later but our people worked very hard to give you a gift for Easter. We shall continue working on the landing site to make it a better one,” he said.

Mr Asanti Odongo, the district chairman-elect, appealed to the government to consider building a bigger ferry since the traffic volume is likely to increase when the construction of Rwenkunye- Apac- Lira- Kitgum road is complete.

“I am asking Unra to revise the time for the operation of the ferry on daily basis extending from 6am to 8pm not the current 6pm. We shall be having many vehicles and people crossing the ferry, so you should consider extending the time for its operation,” Mr Odongo said.

Mr Charles Bogere, the Masindi Port-Kungu ferry master, said passengers will be required to observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

“We shall be having the hand washing facilities at landing sites and we shall not allow any passenger who is not wearing a facemask to board the ferry,” he said.

Mr Charles Ogang, a resident of Waitumba Village, said the ferry will reduce the cost of doing business.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com