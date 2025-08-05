Masindi prison inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate

Authorities at Masindi Government Prison are investigating an incident of inmate-on-inmate violence that led to the death of a convicted prisoner on the morning of August 3, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda Prisons Service, the deceased, Moses Tuhame (prisoner No. MDI/829/2023), who had been convicted of aggravated defilement, succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by fellow inmate Anatoli Irumba (prisoner No. R-534/25), a remand prisoner charged with the murder of his own mother.

The incident took place at around 4am in the TB isolation ward, where both prisoners had been housed. Following the attack, Tuhame was taken to Masindi Hospital, but he died a few hours later due to the severity of his injuries.

“The police has already taken over the matter, and the body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination,” the statement from Uganda Prisons Service reads.

The Prisons Service has extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The Uganda Prisons Service extends deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May the soul of Moses Tuhame rest in eternal peace,” said Frank Baine Mayanja, Senior Commissioner of Prisons and Deputy Director CCA/Service Spokesperson.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack are ongoing.