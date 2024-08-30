Masindi prisons and Rotary Club partner for ex-convict reintegration

The Rotary Club of Masindi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isimba and Masindi Main Prisons to launch a two-year rehabilitation and social reintegration project aimed at supporting ex-convicts as they transition back into society. The project, with a first-year budget of Shs18m, seeks to equip ex-convicts with the tools and skills necessary for economic independence

Under the leadership of President Ms Peridah Agaba, the Rotary Club will provide ex-convicts with startup kits, including agricultural seeds and garden tools, enabling them to embark on modern farming ventures. These kits are designed to cover an acre of land, providing a solid foundation for rebuilding their lives through agriculture. "This initiative is crucial in reducing recidivism by offering viable economic opportunities," Ms Agaba said.

"This project is not just about giving out tools; it's about giving ex-convicts a chance at a new life. By providing them with the means to start small-scale farming, we are empowering them to become self-reliant and productive members of society," she added.

Prison staff at both Isimba and Masindi Main Prisons will play a critical role in identifying beneficiaries based on specific criteria, including access to land where the starter kits can be utilized. This careful vetting process ensures that resources are provided to those most likely to benefit and use them effectively.

"We are targeting around 200 prisoners to benefit from the starter kits project in the two prisons. Our goal is to reach those who have shown a commitment to change and who have the potential to make the most of this opportunity," Agaba explained.

In addition to agricultural support, the project will also focus on vocational training in commercial welding, carpentry, arts and crafts, and tailoring. These skills aim to broaden the economic opportunities available to ex-convicts, enabling them to pursue various trades once released.

SP Emmanuel Nuwagaba, the officer in charge at Isimba Prison, highlighted that the partnership with Isimba and Masindi Main Prisons marks a significant expansion of efforts, bringing together different stakeholders in a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges faced by ex-convicts.