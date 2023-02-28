Masindi's longest-serving lands officer laid to rest

On Sunday, family, friends and local government officials gathered for the burial of Masindi District’s longest serving lands officer, James Mugoya.

Mr Mugoya who died in-service at the age of 52- was a leading figure in the Masindi lands department where he was a senior official in the district’s lands office for 21 years.

The deceased’s funeral was held in Bulambuli District where several people honored him for “his endless sensitization on land rights to masses in Masindi District.”

Mr Mugoya graduated from Makerere University as a secondary teacher, started his working career as a teacher at the Masindi District-based Kabalega Secondary School where he taught for three years before being fully sponsored by the district to study Urban Planning and development in Egypt between 1993-1995.

After, Mr Mugoya was appointed by the then Masindi District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Magret Gimugoyi as a secretary in the district lands office a position he held for Seven years.



Last moments

According to the Masindi District communications officer Brian Atuhura, “Mr Mugoya felt unwell while at the district headquarters on February 21 and was rushed to supreme Medical Centre in Masindi Town for further medical attention.”

However, he was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was diagnosed with a blood clot before his death on Thursday night.



Relatives say Mr Mugoya had also been battling diabetes for some time.



Born in Bulambuli District, Mr Mugoya studied in his ancestral area for his primary and secondary before joining Makerere University for bachelors in secondary education.



Mr Rogers Kanti, a close friend to the deceased, hailed Mr Mugoya as a “wonderful brother.”