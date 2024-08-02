Masindi school closed after teacher’s death





By & ISMAIL BATEGEKA









MASINDI. The Masindi District Security Committee, led by the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Sanon Daala, temporarily closed Arise Prosper Nursery and Primary School after one of its classrooms collapsed on Wednesday evening. The collapse resulted in the death of a teacher and six pupils were injured.

Mr Daala said yesterday that they had closed the school pending an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

He stated: “Yesterday evening, it was raining, and one of the classrooms collapsed, falling on a teacher and pupils. The teacher died, and some children were injured and are currently in the hospital. I visited the school today and directed its closure as investigations continue.”

Mr Daala also instructed the District Education Officer and the district engineer to inspect the school’s structures and report on their safety.

This report will determine the next course of action, including the school’s permanent closure. Additionally, the authorities are verifying if the school was operating with a valid license, warning that it would be closed permanently if found without one.

The Albertine Region Police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiiza, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 4pm, and stated that the injured pupils were admitted to Masindi General Hospital.

The deceased teacher was identified as Bridget Arinaitwe, 23, a resident of Marongo Village in Bilima Town Council, Masindi District.

Mr Hakiiza also mentioned that the school owner is currently on the run and being sought by security forces.

“Security has started investigations into this matter. The district security committee will determine whether the school can continue operating based on the engineers’ findings on the safety of the buildings,” he said.

A teacher at the school, speaking anonymously, revealed that Primary Three pupils occupied the collapsed classroom. The deceased teacher had entered the room to instruct the pupils to leave when the collapse occurred.

During a visit to Masindi General Hospital yesterday, it was confirmed that all four admitted pupils had been discharged.

Mr Moses Baguma, the hospital administrator, reported that the facility received four pupils with injuries from the collapse.

One pupil was discharged on Wednesday evening due to minor injuries, and the remaining three were discharged on Thursday.

“We received four pupils with minor bruises and injuries after the classroom collapse. One was discharged on Wednesday evening, and the remaining three were discharged today,” Mr Baguma said.