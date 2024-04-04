Masindi schools hit by shortage of teachers

A crisis is brewing in Masindi District as government-aided schools decry severe shortage of teachers.

Officials at the district education office said by the end of the third term, most schools had about six teachers each, far below the recommended number of between 10 and 15 each.

Ms Monica Kiiza, the acting district education officer, listed some of the most affected as Kiywamurara, Kimanyar, Kijunjubwa, and Kitamba primary schools.

She said the district currently has about 400 primary school teachers yet schools with big populations need between 10 and 15 teachers each.

“As an office, we need to fix the gap of understaffing by requesting the concerned authorities to recruit more teachers to see that this problem is addressed,” Ms Kiiza said.

She said even with few staff, some of the teachers have continued to be absent from school, leaving learners unattended to.

They said they will hold meetings with school management committees to ensure that the problem of absenteeism is addressed.

Ms Kiiza added that they plan to hold a review meeting for all head teachers to strategise and set targets for improving teacher organisation and performance.

Mr Christopher Semu Kugonza, the general secretary of the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) in Masindi, told Monitor in an interview that there is a need to recruit about 500 additional teachers to address the shortage.



“New teachers are leaving the profession due to the difficulties such as long distances to schools and inadequate support while others are leaving because of poor pay,” Mr Kugonza said.

He revealed that between January and June 2023, at least 215 teachers, who were members of Unatu, had left the profession to pursue other private businesses.