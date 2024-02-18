Masindi seeks additional Shs3b funding to repair Tantara Bridge

Masindi District authorities are facing a financial hurdle in their efforts to repair the crucial Tantara Bridge in Buruli County, which has left residents facing transportation challenges for their produce.

The district is now seeking about Shs4 billion to fix the bridge. Initially, the council had budgeted Shs1 billion to repair the bridge but later they realized that it would not be enough.

The Masindi district acting engineer, Mr Sunday Joseph says there is a need for adequate funding to fix the bridge but as the district, they are challenged with inadequate funding in their budget.

“The district has only Shs1 billion earmarked to work on this bridge which is not enough, we need an estimated Shs4 billion for a thorough construction of the bridge that can last longer," he said.

Mr Sunday said they have engaged the Ministry of Works and Transport for funding of about Shs3 billion to top up the district Shs1 billion but have not received any response.

The dilapidated state of the bridge continues to pose significant challenges for residents and businesses in the area. With transportation of agricultural produce hindered by the bridge's condition, locals are eagerly awaiting the much-needed reconstruction to alleviate their struggles.